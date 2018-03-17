Christie and Evers top the Bassmaster Classic leaderboard on Lake Hartwell

Jason Christie is close to yet another win of the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods, said officials with the tournament on Saturday.

The Bassmaster Classic said his friend, and occasional nemesis, Edwin Evers has a chance to take that top spot away from Christie, however.

The anglers, both from Oklahoma, hold the top 2 spots in the standings for the second straight day at Lake Hartwell, said officials. They'll lead the remaining 23 anglers into Championship Sunday with a chance at the $300,000 first-place prize, as well as the most coveted trophy in professional bass fishing.

Tournament officials said Christie caught 16-6 during Saturday's second round, pushing his two-day total to a tournament-best 37-4. Evers landed only 13-0 on Saturday, but remained in second place with a two-day mark of 32-9.

