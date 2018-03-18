Dispatch: Troopers request assistance from deputies for incident in Greenville Co.

Dispatchers say troopers have requested assistance at a scene in Greenville County.

Witnesses reported seeing law enforcement responding to a situation at Hilltop Avenue and on W Blue Ridge Drive.

Dispatchers said deputies are responding, but details are limited at this time on what is going on.

