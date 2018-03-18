Bassmaster Classic in Upstate breaks attendance record

Jordan Lee wins the Bassmaster for the second year in a row. (FOX Carolina/Mar. 18, 2018).

The 2018 Bassmaster Classic in the Upstate has broken the long-standing attendance record (Source: Laurie Tisdale/B.A.S.S.)

Jordan Lee has won the Bassmaster Classic for the second year in a row.

The Lee brothers were projected to take the top spot after day three of the Bassmaster Classic in Greenville.

Per unofficial results from the catches on day 3, Jordan Lee holds first place and his brother Matt Lee holds second. The brothers are only separated in rank by less than two pounds, per the unofficial results on the Bassmaster Classic event page.

On Saturday, day 2 of the Bassmaster Classic, two anglers from Oklahoma held the top spots. Officials say, Jason Christie and Edwin Evers held the top spots for the second straight day at Lake Hartwell, but on Sunday it looked like the Lee brothers had taken over.

Jordan Lee took home a $300,000 prize for his win this weekend.

Casey Ashley, a contestant native to Abbeville County, did not take home the win this year, though he is a former 2015 tournament champion. He did, however, place 8th in the competition, taking home a $21,000 prize. Ashley also sang the National Anthem during the tournament on Friday, however.

Bassmaster Classic said the 2018 tournament set a record for attendance with a total of 143,323 guests.

The previous record was set in 2009 at the Bassmaster Classic in Shreveport, Louisiana with 137,7000 attendees.

CEO Bruce Akin thanked the entire B.A.S.S. family, their sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and devoted fans for the turnout.

MORE NEWS: Christie and Evers top the Bassmaster Classic leaderboard on Lake Hartwell

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.