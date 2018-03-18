Lee brothers lead on final day of Bassmaster Classic, per unoffi - FOX Carolina 21

Lee brothers lead on final day of Bassmaster Classic, per unofficial results

The Lee brothers are projected to take the top spot after day three of the Bassmaster Classic in Greenville.

Per unofficial results from the catches on day 3, Jordan Lee holds first place and his brother Matt Lee holds second. The brothers are only separated in rank by less than two pounds, per the unofficial results on the Bassmaster Classic event page.

On Saturday, day 2 of the Bassmaster Classic, two anglers from Oklahoma held the top spots. Officials say, Jason Christie and Edwin Evers held the top spots for the second straight day at Lake Hartwell, but on Sunday it looked like the Lee brothers had taken over.

The official day 3 weigh in will begin at 3:20 p.m.

