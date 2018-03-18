Taylors FD: Crews responding to structure fire - FOX Carolina 21

Taylors FD: Crews responding to structure fire

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Taylors Fire Department said crews are currently responding to a structure fire. 

Crews are on scene on Stallings Road, the department said. 

According to the fire department, the call came in around 7:00 p.m. 

Crews are still on scene. 

Details are limited at this time. 

