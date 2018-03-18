Scattered rain today, STORMS possible overnight

An unsettled start to the work week brings chances for rain, storms, and even snow (again) in the mountains.

This morning, areas of rain will remain possible with temperatures generally in the low 50s. Toward afternoon, rain becomes increasingly spotty but clouds hang tough…holding temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, rain and storms become more widespread and locally heavy…especially during the overnight hours. There is a small chance few storms reach severe limits with hail or gusty wind the primary concern. This would primarily be confined to areas of far western NC, northeast GA, and the western and southern Upstate.

Rain and storms move out early Tuesday morning, leaving a relatively dry day ahead of more scattered rain during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the Upstate may reach the 70s as well.

Much colder air moves into the mountains Tuesday night, creating the chance of rain changing to snow by Wednesday morning. Accumulations are likely in the mountainous areas, especially in the TN/NC border areas; however, some minor accumulation could occur as far south as Asheville. As of now, no wintry concerns are expected in the Upstate.

Dry weather takes hold for Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain below average for late March (and the first few days of spring!) Warmer air and a few showers will return for the weekend.

