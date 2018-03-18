Coroner identifies man dead after hit by train in Cherokee Co.

Man dead after struck by train in Cherokee County (FOX Carolina/ 3/18/18)

The coroner said a man is dead after being hit by a train in Cherokee County on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a scene on railroad tracks behind 2414 Cherokee Avenue. Coroner Dennis Fowler said the victim, identified as 39-year-old Scott Duane Cole of Springwood Drive, had been walking south on the tracks before being struck at 8:30 p.m.

Fowler said train personnel reported Cole had been pulling an automotive tire and ignored repeated blows of the horn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to assist with the investigation.

Fowler said the train included 4 engines and 74 cars, and was heading to Linwood, NC from Greenville when the crash occurred. Cole's death was the 2nd this year in Cherokee County involving a train.

