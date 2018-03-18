Tigers head to Regional Semifinals after defeating Auburn, 84-53

Clemson men’s basketball cruised to a 84-53 win over Auburn in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night.

The Tigers now advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.

The score was tied at 13, until Clemson’s offense exploded and finished the first half against Auburn on a 30-6 run. They led 43-19 at the break.

Clemson will now face Kansas in the Regional Semifinals in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, March 23 at 7:07 p.m.

