Tigers head to Regional Semifinals after defeating Auburn, 84-53 - FOX Carolina 21

Tigers head to Regional Semifinals after defeating Auburn, 84-53

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO, CA (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson men’s basketball cruised to a 84-53 win over Auburn in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night.

The Tigers now advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.

The score was tied at 13, until Clemson’s offense exploded and finished the first half against Auburn on a 30-6 run. They led 43-19 at the break.

Clemson will now face Kansas in the Regional Semifinals in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, March 23 at 7:07 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Several injured after deck collapses at downtown Savannah bar

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.