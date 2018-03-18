USC Gamecocks women's basketball team heading to Sweet Sixteen after defeating Virginia, 66-56

The South Carolina women’s basketball team beat Virginia 66-56 in the 2nd round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks will move on to play in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in the past seven years.

SC will head to Albany, NY and play the winner of Florida State and Buffalo on Saturday, March 24.

Sunday also marked A'ja Wilson's final home game of the season.

The time has yet to be announced.

