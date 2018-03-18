Crews responding to fully-involved house fire in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Crews responding to fully-involved house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews responded to a fire in Greenville Sunday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. about a fully-involved house fire on Bagwell Circle.

Crews responded to the scene within 2 minutes of getting the call, said dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

