Crews responding to fully-involved house fire in Greenville

Crews responded to a fire in Greenville Sunday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. about a fully-involved house fire on Bagwell Circle.

Crews responded to the scene within 2 minutes of getting the call, said dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

