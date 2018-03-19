Memorial service for 7 year old Tripp Halstead, 5 years after his injuries

After 5 and a half long years of fighting, a memorial service was held today in Jefferson, Georgia for 7-year-old Tripp Halstead who passed away Thursday from health complications.

You might remember Tripp's story. In October of 2012, Tripp was critically injured after a large tree limb fell on him, cracking his skull.

Tripp has family in western North Carolina, and there have been a number of bike races that passed through the Upstate for him as well. His family has been sharing his story since the beginning through a Facebook page that has over a million followers, but this past week Tripp said his final goodbyes.

Many people at the memorial service admitted they had never met Tripp personally, but they have been following his story online and have formed an emotional connection to the point where they wanted to come out and pay their respects to the family.

The parking lots were overflowing as people filed into the Jefferson Civic Center to remember the life of Tripp Halstead.

Tripp's great uncle, Dan Byers, described him as, "The most adorable little lovable fellow you could ever ask for. He had the wildest hair of anybody you could imagine. He never went around without a smile on his face. He was always full of life".

As Dan watched each and every person walk through the doors to the service, he realized how much Tripp truly meant to everyone that knew him saying, "They got gratification just by the little things that he'd do, just by smiling looking at you and letting you know that he's aware that you're there and just the simple things in life we all take for granted".

There were many tears shed, but for Dan it was also a time to reflect on the 7 years Tripp spent on this earth.

"He didn't ever get to have a childhood like a normal child but his mom gave him the best that she could possibly do to make his life normal from day to day," said Dan.

Dan says every bit of progress became huge steps in Tripp's journey.

"Going through rehabilitation and stuff you could tell that he had emotions," Dan explained. "He cried, he smiled, he would let you know if he was in pain - things they said he would never do, he started doing on his own."

Tripp's life touched many others and his family says he fought until the very end. Dan say one thing's for sure - he will never be forgotten.

"Every time you turn a corner, there will be a memory," said Dan.

Tripp's family encourages anyone that wishes to make a donation in honor of Tripp to do so by making a donation to the charity of your choice.

Tripp's mother wrote in a Facebook post that the family has so many charities to thank, it wouldn't be fair for them to just choose one.

