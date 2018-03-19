National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in TN near NC border

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down just across the state line in Tennessee near Murphy, NC Saturday night.

The EF-0 tornado had estimated winds of 85 mph. It touched down about 5 miles southwest of Tellico Plains, TN a 1.5-mile path in the Hooper Branch Creek Valley area.

No one was hurt but several trees were uprooted and the twister damaged roofs, windows, fences, a barn, and shifted a double-wide mobile home on its foundation.

