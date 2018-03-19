National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in TN near NC border

A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after being hit by a train in Cherokee County on Sunday.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after being hit by a train in Cherokee County on Sunday.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down just across the state line in Tennessee near Cherokee, North Carolina Saturday night.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down just across the state line in Tennessee near Cherokee, North Carolina Saturday night.More >
Crews responded to a fire in Greenville Sunday night.More >
Crews responded to a fire in Greenville Sunday night.More >
The Lee brothers are projected to take the top spot after day three of the Bassmaster Classic in Greenville.More >
The Lee brothers are projected to take the top spot after day three of the Bassmaster Classic in Greenville.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the search for a man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop on Wednesday was ongoing.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the search for a man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop on Wednesday was ongoing.More >
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >
Fight hunger in Greenville and abroad with the CROP 5K Hunger Walk.More >
Fight hunger in Greenville and abroad with the CROP 5K Hunger Walk.More >
It's a beautiful day to beat childhood cancer with St. Baldrick's!More >
It's a beautiful day to beat childhood cancer with St. Baldrick's!More >
Spring is on the way in Greenville ,SC.More >
Spring is on the way in Greenville ,SC.More >
On Friday and Saturday, members of First Presbyterian Church and the Greenville community packed life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide.More >
On Friday and Saturday, members of First Presbyterian Church and the Greenville community packed life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide.More >
Clemson defeats New Mexico State, 79-68, in first round of NCAA tournament. (3/16/18)More >
Clemson defeats New Mexico State, 79-68, in first round of NCAA tournament. (3/16/18)More >
The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first round of the NCAA tournament on their home court.More >
The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first round of the NCAA tournament on their home court.More >
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Greenville community of all ages work together in the Grains of Grace IV event. These members will work in two-hour shifts in the church's gymnasium to pack life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide. This is First Presbyterian's fourth missional initiative coordinated with the Christian hunger relief charity, Feed My Starving Children.More >
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Greenville community of all ages work together in the Grains of Grace IV event. These members will work in two-hour shifts in the church's gymnasium to pack life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide. This is First Presbyterian's fourth missional initiative coordinated with the Christian hunger relief charity, Feed My Starving Children.More >
A look back at the life and bravery of Tripp Halstead, a little boy from Georgia who battled more than a dozen surgeries.More >
A look back at the life and bravery of Tripp Halstead, a little boy from Georgia who battled more than a dozen surgeries.More >