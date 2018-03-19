Fundraisers announced to help son of Greenville Co. deputy amid - FOX Carolina 21

Fundraisers announced to help son of Greenville Co. deputy amid leukemia battle

Jacob and Amari Kalu (Source: Family) Jacob and Amari Kalu (Source: Family)
Left to right: Jacob, Amari and Danielle Kalu (Source: Family) Left to right: Jacob, Amari and Danielle Kalu (Source: Family)
Danielle, Amari and Jacob Kalu (Source: Family) Danielle, Amari and Jacob Kalu (Source: Family)
Batman visits Amari Kalu (Source: GCSO) Batman visits Amari Kalu (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two fundraising efforts have been established to assist a deputy whose 2-year-old son has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Amari Kalu was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on March 8, according to a news release. He will require about three years of treatments and doctors visits to beat the disease.

Amari's father, Jacob Kalu, is a Greenville County deputy.

“Although the journey through recovery will be daunting, there is a lot of promise with little Amari’s road to recovery,” Sgt. Ryan Flood stated in an e-mail. 

Flood said a GoFundMe page has been launched to benefit the Kalu family and Tropical Grille has partnered with the sheriff’s office to help offset medical costs, and will donate a percentage of proceeds from a special fundraiser on April 9.

On that day, people can dine at any of the six Tropical Grille locations in Greenville, Easley and Mauldin from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help raise funds for the family.

