Small earthquake detected Monday in Western North Carolina

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in Western North Carolina Monday morning.

The 1.7 magnitude earthquake was detected at 8:19 a.m.

The epicenter was located 9 miles between Marion and Spruce Pine.

The magnitude was likely too weak to be felt by humans.

