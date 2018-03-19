Small earthquake detected Monday in Western North Carolina

The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in Western North Carolina Monday morning.

The 1.7 magnitude earthquake was detected at 8:19 a.m.

The epicenter was located 9 miles between Marion and Spruce Pine.

The magnitude was likely too weak to be felt by humans.

MORE NEWS - National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in TN near NC border

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.