Officials: Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Upstate

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Spartanburg for Saturday night’s drawing.

Officials said the ticket was purchased at the Fast Fuel on Cannons Campground Rd.

Saturday night’s winning numbers are: 22 - 57 - 59 - 60 - 66 and Powerball 7

The buyer paid an extra dollar for the PowerPlay option, so the winning ticket worth $50,000 was doubled when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Officials said more than 27,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

A player in Pennsylvania won the $457 million jackpot.

