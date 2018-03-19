Deputies: Man made false call about gunman with hostages at Upstate Walmart

Union County deputies and the Union Police Department have both filed charges against a man they said called in fake threats to dispatchers.

The first incident happened on March 15 at the Walmart on North Duncan Bypass.

Deputies said they were called to the store around 4:45 p.m. after getting reports that a man with a gun was holding hostages in the bathroom.

An investigation revealed Kevin Gault, 31, of Union borrowed another customer’s phone to make the call, per incident reports.

On March 16, Union police said they received two 911 calls from Gault. In one, he claimed that a person with a gun was at his home on Church Street.

Police said there was no threat at the home when they arrived. Gault denied making the calls and claimed he had been sleeping at the time.

Police determined that Gault used his father’s phone to make the calls and placed him under arrest.

The city charged him with unlawful use of 911. On March 16, the county also filed a warrant against Gault, charging him with aggravated breach of peace for the Walmart incident.

