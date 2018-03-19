Deputies: Parents arrested after toddler found wandering in roadway

Deputies in Union County said the parents of a four-year-old child were arrested on Friday after the child was seen wandering in the street.

Deputies said they were called to Peach Orchard Road for a report of a child in the road.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a couple had taken the child into their home to keep him warm. The child’s shirt was on backwards and his shoes were on the wrong feet, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to locate the parents, Casey Roach and Emily Harkins, at a nearby address on Peach Orchard Road. Deputies said Roach refused to give them information or cooperate and was taken into custody.

Deputies said Harkins told them she had been cleaning and had fallen asleep, but the child was with her at the time.

Harkins was also taken into custody. Both she and Roach were charged with unlawful child neglect, deputies said.

