Police: Man choked, kicked and punched child for not coming to get food

The Union Police Department said a man was arrested after a child was injured during an incident on Mar. 15.

According to the incident report, officers were called to a child abuse incident in progress at a home on North Pinckney Street.

Investigators said the victim, 11 years old, had visible bruises. The incident report states that the victim told them his father had kicked, punched and chocked him.

Police said the child told them that the suspect, 32-year-old Lee Sentell Clark, punched him in the stomach and higher but not in the face, kicked him in the legs and choked him around his neck.

When asked what led up to the incident, officers said the boy told them "his father got upset because he would not come out the room to get food."

Clark was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. The Department of Social Services was also contacted.

He has since bonded out of the Union County Detention Center.

