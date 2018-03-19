Deputies investigating after teen reports encounter with masked gunman

Deputies in Spartanburg County are investigating after a teen said a masked man pointed a gun at him outside his home early Monday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the home on Deer Springs Road and met with the 18-year-old victim at the back of the home beside an outbuilding.

Deputies said the victim told them he was sweeping out the outbuilding around 1:20 a.m. when he noticed a man pointing a revolver at him at the open bay door.

The man was reportedly wearing a black mask that resembled a human face and asked the teen “where is it, where’s it at.”

When the victim denied any knowledge of what the man was after, the suspect reportedly went to another outbuilding on the property and began rummaging through it.

The victim then heard what sounded like a four-wheeler drive off in the direction of SC 215.

It's not known if anything was stolen.

The suspect has not been identified.

