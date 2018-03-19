Upstate native, father of former USC basketball star to be laid to rest

The father of a former University of South Carolina basketball standout will be laid to rest on Tuesday after his passing on Mar. 13.

The Richland County Coroner's Office said Gary Coates suffered a cardiac condition that caused his vehicle to run off the road at Links Crossing in Blythewood.

Coates passed away due to natural causes.

According to his obituary, Coates was born in Greenwood and served the U.S. Army. He was later ordained as a minister at Brookland Baptist Church.

Coates' daughter, Alaina Coates, attended USC and went on to become four-time All-SEC player and All-American. She has since gone on to play for Chicago Sky of the women's NBA.

A viewing for Coates will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home in Columbia. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday at Brookland Baptist before Coates is buried with full military honors in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.

