Sheriff: Adults in Upstate may be harboring 15-year-old runaway

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Deputies said Victoria Nichelle Calderon was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. on Mar. 8 by her father, who she has spoken with once since then. She was last seen on Tindall Mill Road in Gaffney.

According to investigators, she may be with adults who are aiding and harboring her and could face criminal charges.

Victoria is described as 4 feet, 11 inches and 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white ADIDAS, a jacket or hoodie and white pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

