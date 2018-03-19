Sheriff: Adults in Upstate may be harboring 15-year-old runaway

On March 20, DQ is handing out one free small vanilla cone to customers.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing charges after an assault in a school drop-off line on Monday.More >
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after being hit by a train in Cherokee County on Sunday.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down just across the state line in Tennessee near Cherokee, North Carolina Saturday night.More >
Authorities in Davie County, North Carolina have issued a warning to the community after a little girl was recently attacked by a coyote.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
A former Texas sheriff's deputy is in trouble with the law after authorities say he punched a 12-year-old girl with autism. KXAN reports the incident started when the girl wanted to pet someone's dog.More >
South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in the Upstate for Saturday night’s drawing.More >
An officer involved shooting captured near downtown Greenville.More >
USC Gamecocks women's basketball team defeats Virginia, 66-56, and heads to Sweet 16 for 6th time in past 7 seasons. (3/18/18)More >
Clemson faces off against Auburn in round 2 of the NCAA tournament.More >
Fight hunger in Greenville and abroad with the CROP 5K Hunger Walk.More >
It's a beautiful day to beat childhood cancer with St. Baldrick's!More >
