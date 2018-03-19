DENSE FOG this morning, mountain snow tonight and Wednesday

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Noisy overnight storms and rain are OUT – Spring is in today but mountain snow develops late tonight into Wednesday morning!

This morning, areas of DENSE fog have formed over the northwestern Upstate into the western part of NC. The fog isn't affecting everyone, but visibility could be quickly reduced to under one-half mile in spots.

Later today, some intervals of sun are likely and temperatures should reach the mid 60s to low/mid 70s toward afternoon. As one final disturbance moves through, at least scattered rain or an isolated storm should form across the Upstate with better coverage of showers expected in the mountains.

Overnight, the mountains will see rain change to snow as the air begins to cool. Accumulating snow of 4”+ is likely across the TN/NC border areas with at least a dusting possible as far south as the NC/SC border. No wintry concerns/snow are expected to develop across the Upstate.

Snow showers will persist through the day Wednesday in the presence of windy and COLD weather – highs in the mountains will struggle into the low 40s. The Upstate sees mostly cloudy and breezy conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday looks sunny and dry before more clouds move in toward Friday.

This weekend still offers up much uncertainty, but it looks like well below average temperatures will be the story along with the chance of scattered showers both days.

