Storms late Monday night, severe weather possible

A potent system is going to push across the southeast through Monday evening into the overnight hours. The worst of the severe weather will occur in northern Alabama and central Tennessee, but we'll see what's left of the storms between 11PM and 2AM as it looks now.

This evening watch out for a few showers and isolated storms, but nothing strong or severe is expected before the late night hours.

Farther to our west there will be a really good overlap of shear and instability (the factors needed to produce powerful and long lasting storms capable of tornadoes and large hail). Once the line of storms gets into the Carolinas , it will be encountering less instability because of our lack of daytime heating.. However, the shear will still be pretty high, so any storm that can get going could rotate or pull down some large hail. That is an isolated, but very real threat for the overnight hours. Most of our area is in the "marginal" risk for severe storms, which is the lowest of the risks. However, don't let your guard down. We certainly won't.

The best chance for thunder and potential of severe weather will be between 11PM to about 3AM at the latest, then the rain will be clearing our area. It would be a good idea to download our Fox Carolina News APP so that we can send you alerts overnight if warnings are issued for your area.

Tuesday will be warmer with isolated showers, then Tuesday night will bring the SNOW for the mountains! Colder air filters in for the rest of the week, before a milder weekend settles in.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved