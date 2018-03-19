Sheriff: Hydrocodone, suboxone seized from detention officer bringing contraband to inmate

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a Cherokee County detention officer was arrested after an investigation.

Narcotics investigators said they were notified on Mar. 16 that the detention officer was going to be bringing contraband into the jail for an inmate at the start of his evening tour duty.

Investigators placed the suspect, Charles Eugene Woods, under surveillance and he was later interviewed. When Woods consented to a search of his person, the sheriff said narcotics officers found 14 hydrocodone pills, a suboxone strip and a new can of tobacco.

Woods was fired and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance and furnish or possession of contraband in a prison.

Woods was hired in September 2017 to work at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said he is requesting the State Law Enforcement Division's assistance in investigating misconduct in office.

"This incident should remind and show the public that we have no problem in arresting anyone who things they are above the law," Mueller said. "We will always do what is right to protect our officers and our agency's integrity."

