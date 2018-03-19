Officials: Coyote followed, attacked young NC girl as she tried to get inside

Authorities in Davie County, North Carolina have issued a warning to the community after a little girl was recently attacked by a coyote.

According to Davie County Animal Control, the child was followed to the door of her home on Markland Road by the coyote, which attacked her as she was trying to get inside.

Animal Control said the coyote had tried to attack the family dog before turning on the girl. Her mother was able to stop the attack.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the 9-year-old said "the coyote just decided it wants to eat me."

The child suffered minor injuries and is being checked for rabies exposure. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the victim suffered deep gashes on her face and back.

The coyote who attacked her has not been located. Animal Control recommended residents in the area be cautions with their pets and when outdoors for the next two weeks. They said most animals infected with rabies die within two weeks.

