Family: Upstate dog's leg amputated after brutal beating by thief

Toodles, who was injured in the incident (Source: GoFundMe)

An Upstate family is raising money to help their dog, Toodles, who was severely injured during a theft from their home on Sunday.

According to the incident report, a resident at the home on Polynesian Drive heard Toodles whimpering outside and went to check on her. The dog was rushed to the vet where they determined she had a broken leg and ribs.

After discovering Toodles' injuries, the family said they also noticed their Troy-Bilt generator was missing.

Easley Police Department, who responded to investigate the incident, said the family believes their cocker spaniel-labrador mix was hurt by the suspect who stole the generator.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and said they observed a male suspect enter the victims' yard, spend approximately 5 minutes off camera, before returning with a generator in tow.

The suspect has not been identified.

Dan Holbrook said surgery to correct the injuries suffered by 3-year-old Toodles will be very costly. On Monday, he said her leg was successfully amputated after veterinarians found the bone in it shattered.

Holbrook said their family has put all the money they can towards the surgery, but with three children and an ailing family member to care for, there isn't enough.

The Holbrooks have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Toodles' medical expenses. Click here to contribute.

