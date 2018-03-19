Deputies: Woman on meth got into family's van at school drop-off line, assaulted passenger

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing charges after an assault in a school drop-off line on Monday.

Deputies said 36-year-old Anita Cantrell was walking beside the drop-off line at Rainbow Lake Middle School and appeared agitated. Investigators said at one point, Cantrell entered a victim's vehicle in the line and assaulted a passenger inside.

According to the incident report, Cantrell opened the door to the vehicle, began screaming and grabbed the victim by the arms.

The occupants of the vehicle told deputies they didn't know Cantrell, and deputies said it was their understanding she does not have a child who attends Rainbow Lake Middle.

A school resource officer immediately removed Cantrell from the vehicle and detained her. Deputies said while en route to the detention center, Cantrell said she had used methamphetamine earlier that morning.

She was charged with third-degree assault and battery, and disturbing schools.

Deputies said Cantrell also had an active warrant for third-degree assault and battery from a separate incident where she assaulted a female in 2017.

Spartanburg School District 2 issued the following message from the principal of Rainbow Lake Middle School regarding Monday's incident:

This is Greg Lovelace, principal at Rainbow Lake Middle School, with a message for the Gator family. I want to give everyone an update on an incident this morning in the student drop off line. A female driver stopped her vehicle in the drop off line, exited her vehicle, and entered another family’s van that was also in the car line. The person was taken into custody and has been transported off campus. Also, the person was not in possession of any weapons. Special thanks to Officer Belue and Mr. Ballard for their prompt intervention to ensure the safety of our students. Additional details will be released as they become available.

