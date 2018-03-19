SWAT uses stun gun to take Anderson woman into custody after bri - FOX Carolina 21

SWAT uses stun gun to take Anderson woman into custody after brief standoff

Law enforcement including SWAT were on scene of an incident at an Anderson home on Monday.

Anderson City police officers said a woman was attempting to harm herself at a location on Bellview Road. They said she also threatened to harm officers so SWAT was called in.

According to police, the SWAT team was able to use a stun gun to subdue the woman and take her into custody without incident.

The woman was treated for medical issues.

