Deputies: Man charged for conducting an illegal gambling operation from home

Deputies said they discovered an unlawful gambling operation, illegal machinery and a large sum of cash in a man's Upstate home.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputies acted on a tip in regards to possible illegal gambling inside of a home in Gaffney. Once the home was searched, it was determined illegal activity was taking place, deputies said.

Narcotics officers seized the following evidence: three illegal poker machines and a sum of cash totaling $1,397.00 that was connected to the operation in profits. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one suspect, Gary Eugene Jones, at the residence of the illegal operation.

According to deputies, Jones was charged with three counts of gambling, unlawful possession, and operation of slot, video or gambling device.

