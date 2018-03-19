Deputies: Man charged for conducting an illegal gambling operati - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man charged for conducting an illegal gambling operation from home

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Gambling machines seized (Source: CCSO) Gambling machines seized (Source: CCSO)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said they discovered an unlawful gambling operation, illegal machinery and a large sum of cash in a man's Upstate home. 

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputies acted on a tip in regards to possible illegal gambling inside of a home in Gaffney. Once the home was searched, it was determined illegal activity was taking place, deputies said.

Narcotics officers seized the following evidence: three illegal poker machines and a sum of cash totaling $1,397.00 that was connected to the operation in profits. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one suspect, Gary Eugene Jones, at the residence of the illegal operation.

According to deputies, Jones was charged with three counts of gambling, unlawful possession, and operation of slot, video or gambling device. 

MORE NEWS: Officer charged with DUI after driving backward

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.