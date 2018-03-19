Uber not allowing drivers to pick up passengers at Asheville Regional Airport after new payment policy

Passengers arriving at Asheville Regional Airport will no longer be able to use Uber as a means for travel when they leave the airport, officials confirmed Monday.

Per the Asheville Regional Airport spokesperson, due to a new payment system for ground transportation services, riders will no longer be able to take Uber from the airport to their destination.

The spokesperson said in the past all ground transportation services were charged an annual fee to operate at the airport. The new system shifted from the annual fee to only having companies pay when they are actually at the airport.

The airport and Uber were in contact as the new policy was being discussed, and on Monday the airport learned Uber did not want to pay using the new system. The ride sharing service sent out an email to its drivers saying they are no longer allowed to pick up passengers at the airport.

This does not affect passengers who need to be dropped off at the airport.

MORE NEWS: Bassmaster Classic in Upstate breaks attendance record

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.