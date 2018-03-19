School days will be longer for Buncombe Co. in April due to winter weather makeup

Buncombe County Schools said each school day will be longer in April to make up for time lost during winter weather.

Start times will remain the same, but the district will add 20 minutes to each school day. Afternoon buses will be shifted accordingly.

The decision was based on feedback from a recent parent and staff survey, the district said.

Read their full statement below:

Due to a recent loss of instructional time because of winter weather, we are adding 20 minutes to each school day in the month of April. This decision was made based on feedback from the recent parent and staff calendar survey.

Start times will remain the same in April. To calculate the end of the day, simply add 20 minutes to the time your child normally ends their school day. Our afternoon school bus schedule will shift accordingly.

The curriculum department is working with each school to ensure that the additional time is valuable for student learning.

We will announce final calendar adjustments once we are assured that winter is over.

As a reminder, BCS will be closed April 2-6 for Spring Break.

