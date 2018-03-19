Fire officials: Asheville school bus fire determined intentionally set

Suspect wanted for intentionally setting fire to an Asheville City school bus.

The investigators with the Asheville Buncombe Arson Task Force reported there were four buses total tampered with at Vance elementary school.

Investigators said the last bus caught fire early Sunday morning then proceeded to catch fire to the awnings of the school.The next day, there was much smoke inside which called for ventilation on the first floor for class today.

After further investigation, the Asheville Fire Department said that the fire was determined to be intentionally set.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Asheville-Buncobme Arson Task force at 232-4548 or Crime Stoppers at 255-5050.

