Former Greenville Co. Sheriff's deputy talks about mother's homicide 29 years later. (FOX Carolina/ March 29, 2018)

Things get busy in the lobby at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and it's Albert Sweeney's job to check-in visitors, call who they need, or answer questions when he can.

"I try to help them find out who it is," Sweeney said.

However, he has some questions of his own.

"It was January 13, 1989," Sweeney said.

He wants to know who killed his mother, Christine Sweeney.

"She was good to everybody," he said.

Back then Albert Sweeney didn't work inside the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, instead he worked as a deputy on the road with the sheriff's office. On the morning of January 13, 1989, he got a call from his cousin.

"He said my mother hadn't shown up for work," Sweeney said.

Sweeney went to her home on Fairground Road in Simpsonville and noticed the door slightly opened.

"I noticed the porch light was on and I noticed the car was gone," Sweeney said. "I went through the kitchen and into the dining room, that's when I found her on the floor."

He's seen crime scenes before, but when it's your mother it's different.

"Just on regular patrol out on breakins," he said."A death call or house fire, or whatever it may be."

When he saw her, he first thought someone shot her.

"She was stabbed in the back with either a dagger or a boot knife," Sweeney said.

His mother died at 64 years old. He says investigators later found her car in a wooded area behind her home.

"No robbery nothing else missing, nothing like that," Sweeney said. "It's been at a stand still since the day it happened."

It's one of the sheriff's office's older cold cases and a daily reminder for Sweeney.

"I'm 76 years of age and I'd like to have it -some closure to before; I don't know when my time comes," Sweeney said.

Sweeney, the part-time, semi-retired former deputy still has hope.

"I hope somebody will step forward," he said.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.