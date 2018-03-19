Sheriff: Man armed with knife fatally shot by deputies in Greenville

The Greenville County Sheriff confirms a man was fatally shot by a deputy after a standoff near downtown Greenville Monday evening.

Witnesses reported seeing a large number of patrol cars at Shaw Street near Poe Mill.

Sheriff Will Lewis said they responded to the scene at approximately 5:41 p.m. after reports of an individual armed with a knife, acting erratically. He said deputies immediately started negotiating with the man and worked to get the potential hostage victims inside the home out.

At about 5:45 p.m., deputies called for backup and began further negotiation with the man. They then tried less-lethal options to get the man to comply, but after those failed the sheriff said the man turned and charged at deputies with the knife. At that point, the man was shot with a firearm by a deputy, Sheriff Lewis said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the coroner confirmed he was en route to the scene.

Sheriff Lewis say no deputies were hurt.

SLED is investigating the incident.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

