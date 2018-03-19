Hendersonville man spots black bear and 4 cubs

A North Carolina man was shocked to see a black bear and four cubs playing around his Hendersonville home, not just once but several times.

“Every animal we get will stop here and you can see the front end of them on camera for a little bit,” explained Hendersonville resident, Stefan Jagoe, “Then you see them walk across the log."

Jagoe and his wife encountered a mother black bear and her four cubs as they were on their way home over the weekend. The bears were spotted alongside the road.

Jagoe later checked his wildlife cameras on his property and found several videos of the family.

"These cubs were probably born during hibernation. They're going to be very protective of them. Normally, while black bears are very non-aggressive, if they've got babies around particularly if you don't see that and you approach her, she's going to be very protective of those babies."

According to North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, mother bears usually give birth to their cubs during hibernation in January and February. They urge people that come across any black bears to keep their distance.

People should be conscious of anything like bird feeders or grills that haven’t been properly cleaned because they have the possibility of attracting a bear.

