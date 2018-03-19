Deputies: Upstate woman found with stolen property and handgun d - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Upstate woman found with stolen property and handgun during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Felicia Hamilton (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Felicia Hamilton (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) -

An Upstate woman was charged with breaking and entering after deputies say they found the stolen property in her vehicle.

On March 15, deputies responded to a call reporting a breaking and entering in progress. As they neared closer to the local address, deputies said they saw a person leaving the area in a vehicle that matched the description given during the call. 

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Asheville Highway where they found and arrested Felicia Hamilton, 19. They located all of the stolen property as well as a handgun she had concealed on her person, deputies said. 

Hamilton was charged with larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon. Hamilton was also served with a probation violation and an order for arrest stemming from a 2017 felony narcotics charge.

Her bond is set at a $66,000 secure bond. Her court date is April 19, 2018.  

