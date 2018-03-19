Deputies: Upstate woman found with stolen property and handgun during traffic stop

An Upstate woman was charged with breaking and entering after deputies say they found the stolen property in her vehicle.

On March 15, deputies responded to a call reporting a breaking and entering in progress. As they neared closer to the local address, deputies said they saw a person leaving the area in a vehicle that matched the description given during the call.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Asheville Highway where they found and arrested Felicia Hamilton, 19. They located all of the stolen property as well as a handgun she had concealed on her person, deputies said.

Hamilton was charged with larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon. Hamilton was also served with a probation violation and an order for arrest stemming from a 2017 felony narcotics charge.

Her bond is set at a $66,000 secure bond. Her court date is April 19, 2018.

