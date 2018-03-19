Section of White Horse Road in Greenville blocked following coll - FOX Carolina 21

Section of White Horse Road in Greenville blocked following collision; 1 injured

Scene on White Horse Road. (3/19/18 FOX Carolina) Scene on White Horse Road. (3/19/18 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators are on scene of a collision that has blocked the roadway at White Horse Road in Greenville County Monday evening.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information system, the collision took place on US 25 at Welcome Avenue around 7 p.m.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said the collision investigation is blocking White Horse Road all the way to Short Street.

Officials say one person was injured.

At this time, details are limited.

