Coroner responds to fatal car wreck involving pedestrian in Greenville Co.

Scene of fatal accident on Wade Hampton Blvd. (Credit: Michael Ward) Scene of fatal accident on Wade Hampton Blvd. (Credit: Michael Ward)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner confirms a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian took place Monday night.

Per troopers the collision occurred on Wade Hampton Blvd. near US 29 a little after 8:15 p.m.

At this time, details are limited.

