Spartanburg Co. Council discusses projects to bring over 800 jobs to county, latest on courthouse mold solution

Spartanburg County Council met Monday evening to discuss possible tax breaks for three economic development projects that may be coming to the area.

Council members say the three projects would bring a combined 846 jobs to Spartanburg County, as well as a total of a $482,000,000 investment.

The council didn’t reveal too much about the projects, but so far this is what we know:

The first project is nicknamed Project Cedar and involves a $350,000,000 investment. It would eventually bring 500 jobs to the area. The second project, Project Pendleton would bring a new distribution center to the county and would create 19 full time jobs with an investment of $13.5 million. The third and final project, Project Henry involves the creation of more than 300 full time jobs and an investment of almost $120,000,000. A source familiar with the project says the company make parts for automobile manufacturers and already has a presence in the area.

“The world now knows that Spartanburg County builds things better than anybody else in the world,” said David Britt, Chairman of Spartanburg County Economic Development Committee. “We've got 125 international companies that call Spartanburg home and that beat keeps going. It's happening right now one of the three companies is an international firm that we're dealing with tonight so we open our arms and we welcome you.”

Council members also discussed the mold at the Spartanburg County Courthouse. It’s an issue the county has been dealing with for years.

The county council has been looking into options for moving the county operations out of the courthouse until a new county building is built, but at this point council members say their first attempt at this didn't pan out. The council is continuing to look for options.

RELATED COVERAGE:

After mold issues at courthouse, Spartanburg Co. looks at the future

Lawsuit: Spartanburg Co. courthouse employees suffering from mold-related illnesses

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.