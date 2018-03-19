Heated debate Monday over rezoning much-anticipated Greenville Co. development

A public hearing was held in Greenville County on Monday night, one that got pretty heated.

The issue on the table: rezoning a residential area along Garlington Rd. and Pelham Rd.

Many people packed inside Greenville County Council chambers to share their thoughts about rezoning Garlington Park. Phase one is currently in the works, with Top Golf set to open in 2019.

Rezoning the property would allow developers to expand development into Phase two.

“Top Golf is on one end and this is on the other end, but this is the end that accesses to some of our smaller roads,” District 21 Councilman Rick Roberts said, “Those roads are not even up to current standards."

The area up for debate is near Durham Road and Dublin Road, which sits on the other side of Garlington Park. This area is currently zoned for residential properties, and rezoning would allow for commercial development.

Those opposed to rezoning the area for Phase two argue that traffic issues are their biggest concern.

“The existing traffic is already unbearable for most of the residents in that area and we already seek other routes in order to avoid the intersection at Garlington and Pelham,” Cecelia Hardee, who lives nearby, said. “What the developer is now trying to do with regard to an expansion to Phase two is to increase traffic going into this project at Garlington Park.”

Not everyone agrees. Those in favor say traffic concerns in that area are no different than in any other areas in Greenville County.

“It’s that way all over Greenville, as far as traffic is concerned, and the only thing that will help that is through widening the roads and through better planning,” Charlesine Yeargin, a Greenville Co. resident who owns property near the development, said.

For now, the first reading that was originally scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, will be put on hold.

“I think tonight, as you saw, we made it very clear from a council perspective that we just can’t afford any more traffic on any of these roads,” Councilman Roberts said, “We simply don’t have the infrastructure to support it.”

Councilman Roberts said they are not supporting rezoning until the developers have more support from the public. They will hold additional public meetings in the coming months.

