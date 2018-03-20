Deputies: Intruder in hospital after shot by homeowner - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Intruder in hospital after shot by homeowner

Posted: Updated:
Deputies investigating after intruder shot on Blue Ridge Drive. (3/19/18 FOX Carolina) Deputies investigating after intruder shot on Blue Ridge Drive. (3/19/18 FOX Carolina)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Sheriff's Deputies say an intruder is in the hospital after being shot by the homeowner Monday night.

Deputies say they responded to the 200 block of Blue Ridge Drive a little after 10 p.m. for a report of a homeowner who shot an intruder.

Upon arrival and an initial investigation, deputies determined that 30-year-old James Michael Smith Jr. was attempting to enter the residence through a window when the homeowner verbally warned the intruder, then shot at him at least once.

Smith was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where his condition is unknown.

