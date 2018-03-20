Deputies: Intruder in hospital after shot by homeowner

Greenville County Sheriff's Deputies say an intruder is in the hospital after being shot by the homeowner Monday night.

Deputies say they responded to the 200 block of Blue Ridge Drive a little after 10 p.m. for a report of a homeowner who shot an intruder.

Upon arrival and an initial investigation, deputies determined that 30-year-old James Michael Smith Jr. was attempting to enter the residence through a window when the homeowner verbally warned the intruder, then shot at him at least once.

Smith was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where his condition is unknown.

