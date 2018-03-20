Troopers: I-85 North shut down in Cherokee County due to crash

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said I-85 North was blocked in Cherokee County near the state line due to a crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers said both northbound lanes were blocked near mile marker 106.

Troopers said a detour was setup at Exit 104.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. According to the SCHP website, no one was hurt.

