Greenville County takes over investigation after woman stabbed, thrown from vehicle in Fountain Inn

Greenville County deputies have taken over the investigation after Laurens County deputies said a woman was stabbed and thrown from a vehicle in Fountain Inn Tuesday morning.

Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to International Boulevard around 9 a.m. and located the victim near McCarter Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Laurens County deputies called Greenville County deputies to the scene as well since it was unclear which county the crime took place in.

Greenville County deputies later said they took over the investigation once it was determined that the crime happened in Greenville County at the intersection of McCarter Road and Milacron Drive.

Deputies were also seen looking for evidence at another site on Greenpond Road.

