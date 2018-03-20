Deputies: Headstone honoring fallen public service members stolen from Upstate cemetery

Greenville County deputies are investigating after a bronze memorial head stone honoring fallen public service members was stolen from Woodlawn Memorial Park on Pine Knoll Drive.

Deputies said they began investigating Monday morning and believe the theft occurred between March 16 and March 19.

The headstone features sculpted images of public service members. It is 2.5ft x 3.0ft and is valued at around $4,000.

Investigators ask that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS - Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.