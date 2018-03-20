New plea deal offered to man accused of providing Spartanburg Co. serial killer with guns

A new plea deal has been offered to the man accused of helping serial killer Todd Kohlhepp acquire guns.

Dustan Lawson appeared in federal court in Greenville on Tuesday and his attorney asked for a continuance in order to review the offer.

Lawson was indicted on 36 federal charges in 2017. The accusations include making false statements to the stores where he purchased the guns and knowingly transferring the guns to Kohlhepp, a felon who was not allowed to legally own a firearm.

Kohlhepp’s conviction for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Arizona in 1986 prevented him from legally owning a firearm before his 2016 arrest.

Kohlhepp is currently serving life in prison after pleading guilty to seven murders in Spartanburg County and kidnapping Kala Brown, who deputies found chained in a shipping container on Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property in 2016.

