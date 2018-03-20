Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour coming to SC - FOX Carolina 21

Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour coming to SC

Jay-Z and Beyonce (Source: Associated Press/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment) Jay-Z and Beyonce (Source: Associated Press/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment)
Get ready, Beyhive!

Beyonce and JAY-Z announced new shows as part of their On The Run II tour, including a stop in Columbia, SC.

The couple will play at Williams-Brice Stadium on Aug. 21. A pre-sale on tickets starts Wednesday at 10 a.m.

They welcomed twin babies Sir and Rumi Carter in 2017.

