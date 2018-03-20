Bracelet with sentimental engraving found at Greenville bar

An Upstate woman is hoping to reunited what appears to be a special bracelet with its owner.

Chasidy Gardner said she found the bracelet, which has "I love you! Dad" engraved on it at SIP Whiskey and Wine Bar on North Main Street. The message appears to have been engraved from a handwriting sample.

A special message is also engraved on the back.

Gardner said the bracelet was found a couple weeks ago at SIP but she noticed it in the lost and found a few days ago and wanted to post it to find the owner.

The rightful owner can can reach out to Gardner on Facebook identifying the message engraved on the back to claim it.

MORE NEWS: Free ice cream at Dairy Queen on Tuesday

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.