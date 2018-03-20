Bracelet with sentimental engraving found at Greenville bar reunited with owner

An Upstate woman hoping to reunite a special bracelet with its owner got some help from social media.

Chasidy Gardner said she found the bracelet, which has "I love you! Dad" engraved on it at SIP Whiskey and Wine Bar on North Main Street. The message appears to have been engraved from a handwriting sample.

A special message is also engraved on the back: "I am so proud of you!"

Gardner said the bracelet was found a couple weeks ago at SIP but she noticed it in the lost and found a few days ago and wanted to post it to find the owner. Her Facebook post about the bracelet received more than 800 shares.

On Wednesday, she confirmed the rightful owner had been found.

Chasidy said the owner's father passed away in 2011 and a friend surprised her with the bracelet as a gift.

