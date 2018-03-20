Multiple agencies battling large fire at Easley business

First responders with multiple agencies were called to the scene of a structure fire in Easley on Tuesday.

Fire and heavy smoke were visible from Hawks Motorsports in the 900 block of Pelzer Highway.

Pierce Womack, deputy director of Pickens County Emergency Management, said around 11:30 a.m., the Easley Fire Department was notified of a fire alarm activation at the business.

While en route, firefighters received another 911 call saying bystanders could see active flames inside the building.

When Easley firefighters go on scene and saw the blaze, they used an all-county box alarm to request assistance from other agencies throughout Pickens County.

Approximately 75 personnel were on scene around 1 p.m., including eight fire engines, two ladders and several support units.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area of Pelzer Highway between Pope Field Road and Zion Church Road due to heavy equipment being used in the area and shutting down traffic.

Womack said fire suppression operations were ongoing and would probably continue overnight. They are working with DHEC to control oil contaminants at the scene and are considering mixing foam with water to help suppress the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

