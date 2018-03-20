Troopers responding to report of crash involving flatbed truck, - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers responding to report of crash involving flatbed truck, bicycle

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a reported crash involving a bicycle on Monday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on White Horse Road near West Blue Ridge Drive just before 1 p.m. The roadway is blocked while they respond to the scene.

Injuries were reported in the crash, which troopers said involves a flat bed truck and a bicycle.

